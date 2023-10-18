Steel secretary reviews cleanliness initiatives by NMDC under 'Special Campaign 3.0'

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha has reviewed cleanliness activities undertaken by miner NMDC under the government's "Special Campaign 3.0", an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha, along with Joint Secretary Abhijit Narendra, visited the regional office of NMDC Limited in Delhi on Tuesday to conduct a comprehensive review of the cleanliness activities undertaken by NMDC as a part of Special Campaign 3.0," the statement said.

The secretary assessed the progress of NMDC's cleanliness initiatives and said "such initiatives are important in contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable India".

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company. PTI ABI DR HVA