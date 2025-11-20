Steel sector needs more investment in R&D, use of AI for overall growth: Kumaraswamy

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said there is a need to invest more in research and development along with adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) for the overall growth of the steel sector in India.

Kumaraswamy said this after inaugurating a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' here in the presence of Union MoS Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

The Union Steel minister highlighted the importance of adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and digitalization to enhance competitiveness and operational excellence.

"There is also the need for sustained investment in research and development in the steel sector along with collective efforts of all stakeholders to ensure the overall growth and competitiveness of India's steel industry," Kumaraswamy said.

The event, held in mineral-rich Odisha, witnessed brainstorming by senior leadership and different stakeholders on the future trajectory of India's steel sector. It provides a platform for intensive brainstorming, collaboration and strategic alignment to strengthen the domestic steel sector's role in nation-building, an official statement said.

Minister of State, Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said the steel is the backbone of infrastructure development in India, and plays a key role in the country's journey towards 'Vikshit Bharat'.

Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Sandeep Poundrik, discussed the importance of such an event and stressed the need for deliberation on developments, challenges and the future of the sector, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

The steel secretary said that private sector participation alongside CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) will help share best practices. He also highlighted India's unique growth in steel consumption driven by infrastructure spending.

Poundrik said that there is a need for adoption of new technologies in CPSEs and encouraged that efforts must be led by the in-house talent.

Additional chief secretary, industries, Hemant Sharma said Odisha has a unique advantage of being a mineral-rich and coastal state, making it ideal for setting up and development of various industries, including steel.

The first day of the 'Shivir' witnessed sessions on technology-driven innovation, operational excellence, indigenous technologies and modern mining methods, with discussions focusing on upgrading infrastructure, expanding capacity and ensuring efficiency across the sector.

Apart from CPSEs like SAIL, NMDC, MOIL, MECON, MSTC, domain experts from INSDAG, ISCA, BISAG, representatives from private industries like TATA Steel, JSW also joined the deliberations. PTI AAM AAM RG