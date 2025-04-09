Steel Strips Wheels bags order worth USD 5 mn from global OEM

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Steel Strips Wheels Ltd on Wednesday said it has recently bagged a steel wheels business order worth USD 5 million (over Rs 40 crore) from an undisclosed global automobile manufacturer.

The order from the global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) based out of the 'southern hemisphere' is worth USD 5 million over a business life of five years, Steel Strips Wheels said in a regulatory filing.

The company has started the development of this programme with series production scheduled from FY 2026 from its Chennai plant, it added.

The export order is to be executed within a period of five years, the filing said. PTI RKL DR