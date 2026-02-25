Steel veteran J Mehra dies

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Jatinder Mehra, a veteran of India's steel and metals industry with a career spanning more than six decades, died on February 24. He was 86.

Mehra was serving as vice chairman of the Metals & Mining Division at Essar Group, where he provided strategic direction across the conglomerate's metals and mining businesses. He was widely regarded for his technical expertise, operational leadership and role in shaping large-scale industrial projects.

"The Essar family is deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jatinder Mehra ji, a respected veteran of India’s steel industry and a leader whose vision charted some of our most significant milestones at Essar Group," the group said in a post on X.

Mehra, it said, "spearheaded numerous transformational projects, turning ideas into impact and inspiring teams with his clarity, commitment and leadership. His contributions remain embedded in our journey, and his legacy will continue to guide us forward." During his tenure at Essar, Mehra played a key role in expanding steelmaking capacity at Hazira and advancing integrated steel projects, including the proposed Paradip steel facility in Odisha. His leadership contributed to strengthening the group's footprint in the global steel sector.

Prior to joining Essar, Mehra held several senior positions in public sector steel industry. He served as executive director at the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and later as chairman-cum-managing director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). PTI ANZ ANU ANU