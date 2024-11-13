STEERlife, Callidus Research forge partnership for drug development

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) STEERlife and Callidus Research Laboratories have joined hands to accelerate drug development for global markets, the companies said in a joint statement.

The collaboration combines STEERLife's advanced hot melt extrusion and continuous processing technologies with Callidus' pharmaceutical drug development expertise, addressing the global demand for innovative drug formulations and development, the statement said.

The partnership enables both organisations to integrate their specialised knowledge and skills, yielding innovative solutions and enhanced product offerings, it stated.

The tie-up also enables end-to-end drug development for APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients).

"This collaboration empowers clients with cutting-edge technologies, extensive product development expertise, and seamless scale-up capabilities," STEERLife CEO Indu Bhushan said.

The alliance exemplifies dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering growth and improving patient outcomes through transformative pharmaceutical solutions, Callidus Research Laboratories Co-founder & Director Vardhaman Bafna said. PTI MSS MSS SHW