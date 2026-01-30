Stellantis aims to expand Jeep exports from India to newer markets

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Stellantis India on Friday said it plans to utilise a local manufacturing base to enhance exports of the Jeep brand to newer markets.

The automaker, the maker of Jeep and Citroen brands, also aims to enhance localisation levels to 90 per cent for Jeep models to enhance cost competitiveness.

"Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how we will sharpen our product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localisation, global product alignment, expanding our vehicle offerings, and programs that deliver real value,” Stellantis India CEO and MD Shailesh Hazela said in a statement.

The company is equally focused on taking care of the existing customers, ensuring they receive the support, service, and confidence they expect from Jeep, he added.

"Success in India demands resilience and long-term commitment, and we are investing with that clarity to ensure Jeep remains a brand of pride and desirability," Hazela stated.

In India, product introductions are planned, with the first model of the future Jeep lineup expected from 2027 onwards, the automaker stated.

The Jeep brand has a proven track record of exporting the Jeep Compass to key global markets since 2017 from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune, the automaker stated.

Jeep India already exports vehicles such as Compass, Meridian, and Commander to markets including Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Plans are underway to expand this export footprint to other markets across the African and North American continent, making India a key contributor to Jeep's global distribution strategy, it added.

The Jeep manufacturing facility at the Ranjangaon Plant stands as one of Stellantis’ most advanced sites in India, with an installed capacity of 1.6 lakh vehicles annually.

Jeep is targeting localisation levels of 90 per cent, up from the current 65–70 per cent.

"This will enhance cost competitiveness, supply-chain resilience, and manufacturing depth, reinforcing India's role as a strategic hub for Jeep's global operations,” it added. PTI MSS MSS DR DR