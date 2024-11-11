Stellantis appoints Rajiv Rawat as Head of B2B biz and used cars for IAP region

New Delhi: Rajiv Rawat joined Stellantis as Head of B2B Sales for the key verticals of fleet and pre-owned cars across India and the Asia Pacific (IAP) countries, effective November 11, 2024.

Rawat will be instrumental in driving Stellantis's B2B sales growth in the India-Asia Pacific region.

He is another Indian executive who will play an important role in Stellantis's B2B sales development for the India-Asia Pacific region, as the world’s fourth-largest automaker by sales looks to focus on fleet and pre-owned vehicles in India and APAC markets.

According to sources, Rawat will report to Nirmal Nair, based in Malaysia, who heads Asia Pacific International.

Bringing over 24 years of experience with companies like Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, Volkswagen Group, and the Jeep brand, Rawat most recently served as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL).

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, he holds a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing.

Stellantis recently named Shailesh Hazela as MD and CEO and Kumar Priyesh as Jeep India Brand Head.

In a major marketing initiative, Stellantis appointed former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni as the face of Citroën in India.