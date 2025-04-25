Stellantis to bring Leapmotor EVs in India

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Global automotive major Stellantis on Friday said it will bring the global electric vehicle line-up of its Chinese joint venture partner Leapmotor to India.

The entry of Leapmotor brand in the market aligns with Stellantis' ambition to drive innovation and expand its EV footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive landscapes, the company said in a statement.

Leapmotor's approach to low-carbon mobility is in line with Stellantis's strategy, which puts sustainability in the driver's seat, it added.

The company, however, did not share a timeline for launching Leapmotor's EV in India.

"We're excited to announce the entry of Leapmotor brand in India, thereby strengthening our commitment to the market. We already have a strong presence in India with our Jeep and Citroën brands, and we deeply understand the strategic importance and immense potential that the Indian market holds," Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Shailesh Hazela said.

Globally, he further said, Leapmotor is redefining electric mobility with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"We look forward to bringing premium EVs to India's upwardly mobile consumers, vehicles that redefine modern driving with cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability," Hazela added.

Last year Stellantis had stated that it is open to use its manufacturing facility in India to produce and sell Leapmotor's electric vehicles in the country to overcome the hurdle of high import duties.

The company had announced that Leapmotor would prioritise launch in Australia and New Zealand under the "India and Asia Pacific region" rollout programme and in the second step India's opportunity would be addressed. PTI RKL DR