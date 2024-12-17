Stellantis to hike prices of Jeep, Citroen models from Jan

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Automaker Stellantis India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of Jeep and Citroen models by up to 2 per cent from January.
The price increase is aimed at offsetting the impact of rising input costs and ensuring sustainable operations in line with the industry, the company said in a statement.
"While the price revision is necessitated by increasing input costs and exchange rates, we stand steadfast in our commitment to continue to be focused on providing value, high quality, and a great driving experience to its customers," Stellantis India MD and CEO Shailesh Hazela said.