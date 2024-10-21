Stellapps raises Rs 210 cr from Blume Ventures, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, others

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Dairy-tech startup Stellapps Technologies has raised Rs 209.79 crore in equity and debt from Blume Ventures, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other investors to accelerate its mooMark business.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Stellapps, mooMark is focused on contract manufacturing and private labelled dairy business of high-quality dairy products. It provides end-to-end services, from sourcing milk directly from farmers to processing and delivering finished products.

"This capital will help mooMark scale its value-added dairy product offering to its customers across India in a sustainable manner and strengthen its export segment going forward," Stellapps CEO Ranjith Mukundan said.

The funding round saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Omnivore, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, IDH Farmfit Fund, 500 Startups & Blue Ashva Capital, and new investor Miledeep Capital, with debt funding provided by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Stellapps Technologies is an IIT Madras incubated farm-to-consumer dairy digitisation service provider. The Bengaluru-based company services over 3.5 million farmers across 42,000 villages, facilitating delivery of 14 million litres of milk daily. PTI ANK BAL BAL