Steps being taken to strengthen intellectual property ecosystem: Goyal

New Delh, Mar 26 (PTI) Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said steps are being taken to strengthen intellectual property ecosystem and the country's trademark filings are the sixth largest in the world.

"Our trademark filings are the sixth largest in the world today. Our patent grants last year was about 100,000," Goyal said at the National Intellectual Property (IPR) awards.

He said as people are getting confidence that patents are being sorted out and granted in a record time, and the enthusiasm to file patents in India is also improving and increasing.

He said that the government is trying to encourage the IPR ecosystem to develop in India but trademark is still one area which takes "pretty long".

"We need to compress that time. Copyrights also we need to compress any delays in implementing it ...how we can get the enforcement of copyrights to be strengthened and made more seamless so that the copyright owners or the trademark owners can truly be protected from unscrupulous elements," Goyal said. PTI RR HVA