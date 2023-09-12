Sterling and Wilson, DataVolt of Saudi Arabia ink pact to set up data centres

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson on Tuesday announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DataVolt of Saudi Arabia for the development and construction of data centres.

This MoU was signed on Monday, September 11, in the national capital, Sterling and Wilson said in a statement.

The data centres will leverage DataVolt's expertise in project development along with Sterling and Wilson's experience in designing and building large-scale DCs (design and construction) for hyperscalers, colocation players, telcos and enterprise customers. Sterling and Wilson is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a presence in more than 30 countries. PTI ABI ABI MR