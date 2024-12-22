Sterling and Wilson Renewable bags solar project worth Rs 1,200 cr

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) on Sunday announced securing a new solar project worth around Rs 1,200 crore.

The company received an order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of Balance of System (BOS) for 500 MW (AC) solar PV project in Gujarat, it said.

The order also includes comprehensive O&M (operations and maintenance) for a period of three years.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said the order will support India and especially Gujarat's transition towards clean energy. India is one of the world's largest energy markets and must therefore focus on sustainable options to mitigate climate challenges while strengthening energy security, job creation and economic growth. PTI ABI HVA