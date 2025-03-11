Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ajit Pratap Singh as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

He will succeed Sandeep Mathew as the new CFO of the company from March 24, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors have considered and approved the appointment of Ajit Pratap Singh as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from March 24, 2025, it said.

Mathew shall cease to be the interim CFO effective close of business hours on March 23 and shall continue with his role of Head - Investor Relations.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd's offerings include EPC (Engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions for hybrid energy and energy storage. PTI ABI DR