Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy appoints Pammi Venkata Nrusimha Sai as O&M chief

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pammi Venkata Nrusimha Sai as Head of Operations and Maintenance and Wind vertical.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that his appointment is effective from March 6.

"The Board of Directors of the company has approved the appointment of Pammi Venkata Nrusimha Sai, as the Head - Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Wind, designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the company," the filing said.

Sai holds an MTech degree in electrical power systems from IIT Kharagpur, and a BTech degree in electrical engineering from Naval College of Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

He has more than 37 years of experience in the field of O&M, business excellence, strategic planning and implementation, project execution and management, cost optimisation and budgeting etc, the filing said. PTI ABI ABI SHW BAL BAL