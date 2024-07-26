Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy bags orders worth Rs 328 cr

New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Friday said it has bagged an order to set up a 500x2 (1,000 MWhr) - standalone battery energy storage system plant in Rajasthan.

The order entails engineering, design, procurement, erection, testing and commissioning of 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) - Standalone BESS plant in Rajasthan, a company statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the company it got the project from.

Additionally, the company also secured a 20 MW Floating Solar project in Karnataka from the same client, which marks the third such floating solar project the company is currently executing in the country.

Total value of letter of intent (LOI) for both projects stood at Rs 328 crore.

This GWhr-scale project is till date India's Largest Battery Energy Storage (BESS) project and one of the very few projects of GWhr scale in a single location globally which shall be executed by 2025, a company statement said.

The total installed capacity of BESS in India currently stands at around 219 MWhr, as of March 2024.

As per National Electricity Plan (NEP) 2023 of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the energy storage capacity requirement is projected to be 82.37 GWh (47.65 GWh from PSP and 34.72 GWh from BESS) in 2026-27.

"We are proud to be chosen as the preferred EPC partner in this prestigious project, which would be a significant milestone not only in our Company portfolio but also for our Country on the whole," Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.