Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy bags solar project order worth Rs 415 cr

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Renewables solutions provider Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 415 crore to set up solar power project in Rajasthan.

According to a company statement, the Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL), a leading renewable EPC is proud to announce that the company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from a leading private IPP for a BOS EPC package for development of a 300 MW AC/420 MWp DC Solar PV Project, along with 220/33 kV Pooling Substation in Rajasthan.

Total value of the contract is about Rs 415 crore, including O&M and taxes, it said.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group Global CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur said in the statement, "The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows, which has exceeded Rs 2,400 crore this year." The SWREL is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 22.8 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).

The SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 9.3 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties.

Present in 28 countries today, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd has operations in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. PTI KKS TRB