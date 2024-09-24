Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy gets 2 new orders worth Rs 512 cr

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Tuesday said it has secured two new contracts worth Rs 512 crore.

In a regulatory filing the company said it has received two new domestic solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) orders from private independent power producers (IPPs) including a 250 MWp DC project in Gujarat, and LOA for a 65 MWp DC project in Maharashtra.

The orders have been placed by two private independent power producers (IPPs), SWREL said in a statement.

"In the current year, out of the 6 major domestic orders received, 5 are from our existing clients showing the confidence customers have reposed in us to be a part of their growth in the domestic renewable market," said Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group. PTI ABI DRR