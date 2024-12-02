Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secures Rs 504 cr solar order in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Monday said it has received an order worth Rs 504 crore for a solar plant in Rajasthan.

The repeat order from an IPP (independent power producer) is for the supply, installation and commissioning of a 305 MW AC (megawatt alternate current)/ 396 MWp DC (direct current) PV (photovoltaic) plant for a PV project in Rajasthan, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total value of the work, including taxes is approximately Rs 504 crore, it said.

"We too are seeing a strong pipeline of projects from the private sector and especially from our repeat clients," SWREL said sharing its outlook for the sector.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd's offerings include EPC (Engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions for hybrid energy and energy storage. PTI ABI DR