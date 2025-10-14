Sterling Gtake rebranded as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions to reflect expanding EV focus

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Automotive component manufacturers Sterling Tools on Tuesday said its subsidiary Sterling Gtake has been rebranded as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd.

The strategic name change reflects the company's expanding portfolio and its commitment to delivering integrated solutions for EV powertrains and power electronics, the company said.

"We are beginning this new chapter as Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Limited... we're excited to explore new collaborations that strengthen our leadership in the EV ecosystem," said Anil Aggarwal, Chairman, Sterling Tools Ltd.

In May this year, Sterling entered into a technology licensing agreement with the UK-based Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) to manufacture magnet-free motors in India.

Last month, the company announced another partnership with Chinese firm Landworld Technology Co for their range of on-board chargers and DC/DC converters.

These collaborations are a part of Sterling's broader strategy to offer localised, high-performance solutions tailored to the Indian EV market, the company said, adding that the company continues to explore partnerships with global leaders to enhance its offerings and support the evolving needs of its customers.

This partnership continues to flourish, with multiple products being developed by Gtake and localised by Sterling to meet domestic requirements, it said.