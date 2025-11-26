Sterling Hospitals appoints Santosh Marathe as CEO & MD

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Gujarat-based Sterling Hospitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of Santosh Marathe as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment places Marathe at the centre of Sterling's next phase of expansion, operational consolidation, and infrastructure upgrades, the healthcare services provider said in a statement.

With more than twenty years of leadership experience across major Indian and global healthcare systems, Marathe is widely regarded for his ability to streamline large hospital networks, drive clinical performance, and strengthen organisational efficiency, it added.

"We are entering a transformative phase and while we enhance capabilities at our existing centres, we will also explore strategic expansion to bring specialised, multi-disciplinary care closer to more communities across the region," Marathe said.

Sterling Hospitals, Gujarat's first corporate hospital group, operates facilities in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhidham. The network includes six NABH-accredited hospitals, among them two oncology units, offering a combined capacity of over 1,000 beds. PTI MSS HVA