Sterlite appoints Monica Madan as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: Sterlite on Monday appointed Monica Madan as its Chief Financial Officer, who took the charge from Parag Jain.

She takes over the responsibilities previously held by Parag Jain, a company statement said.

Reshu Madan, CEO, Sterlite, said in the statement, "Monica's global experience and financial expertise make her the right leader to support Sterlite's expansion and enhance our market position as we shape the future of power transmission. Her leadership will be instrumental in scaling our operations and creating long-term value as we continue to shape the future of power transmission globally."

With over two decades of experience across Fortune 500 companies, Monica has held leadership roles at McAfee, Microsoft, and Shell, working across India, Southeast Asia, the US, and Europe.

Most recently, she served as the CFO of Schneider Electric Ireland, where she played a key role in driving financial transformation and business growth.

"With my experience across various industries and global markets, I look forward to working alongside this talented team to enhance financial excellence and drive operational efficiency," Monica Madan said in the statement.

Sterlite caters to 70-plus countries, delivering cutting-edge solutions in power infrastructure and innovation, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the energy sector.

Sterlite is a global player in manufacturing and supplying high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage, high voltage, and medium voltage cables and optical ground wires.