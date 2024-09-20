Sterlite Copper partners with Green Line Mobility Solutions to deploy LNG vehicles

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has entered into a partnership with Green Line Mobility Solutions for the deployment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicles for transportation.

This partnership marks a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reduce its carbon footprint as part of its commitment to environmental, social and governance principles.

"Sterlite Copper ... announced the launch of its LNG vehicles at the flag-off event held at Vedanta's Copper Plant in Silvassa," the company said in a statement.

LNG vehicles will be used for transporting finished goods to the north zone, replacing traditional diesel trucks, in a reverse logistics model.

LNG trucks are increasingly recognised for their potential to reduce GHG emissions compared to traditional diesel trucks and contribute to 90 per cent lower particulate matter emissions.

By transitioning from diesel trucks to LNG-powered vehicles, Sterlite Copper has reduced 2.10 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions in the fiscal year 2025, it claimed.

Sterlite Copper contributes to 25 per cent of India's copper production.