Sterlite Group appoints Sumil Mathur as Group CFO

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Sterlite Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sumil Mathur as its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With nearly three decades of leadership experience, Sumil will drive the Group’s financial strategy, governance and capital framework, overseeing risk management and financial transformation to enable sustainable growth and long-term value creation across businesses, a company statement said.

Prior to joining the Group, Sumil served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at EMAAR India Limited where he played a pivotal role in shaping and executing its post demerger strategy.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Electric, and Chairman, Resonia Limited and Serentica Renewables, said in the statement, "We are pleased to welcome Sumil Mathur as Group CFO. His deep expertise across financial leadership, governance, and complex transformations will be invaluable as we scale our platforms and reinforce strong foundations to support our growth ambitions." Earlier in his career, Sumil held senior leadership roles with leading organisations, including HCL, Indus Towers, Airtel, and JCB, gaining extensive exposure across infrastructure, real estate, telecommunications, and manufacturing.