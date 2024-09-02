Sterlite Power acquires Khavda IV C Power Transmission

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Sterlite Power on Monday announced the acquisition of Khavda IV C Power Transmission Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for evacuation of renewable energy from Khavda RE park.

The Phase-IV transmission scheme aims to evacuate an additional 7 GW of renewable energy from this park with a scheduled COD (commissioning) of 24 months from the SPV acquisition, according to a company statement.

The company announced the acquisition of Khavda IV C Power Transmission Ltd, an SPV from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd, it said.

Sterlite Power, a power transmission developer and global products and services provider, has secured Khavda Phase-IV (7GW): Part C project to develop the transmission system for evacuating power from the potential renewable energy zone in the Khavda region in Gujarat.

The 30 GW capacity hybrid (solar and wind) renewable energy park at Khavda, located along the Indo-Pak border, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020.

This order-win marks Sterlite Power's second venture into green energy transmission projects in Gujarat and is the company's fifth green energy evacuation project overall.

The Phase IV, Part C project includes the construction of various major integral components, including a 258 km, 765kV transmission corridor connecting South Olpad (GIS) S/s to Boisar-II (GIS) S/s.

It also includes the construction of a 6,000 MVA, 765/400/220kV GIS Substation at Boisar-II and construction of two LILO lines, covering approximately 162 km and terminating at Boisar-II.

A 21 km, 400kV transmission corridor will be constructed, connecting Boisar-II (GIS) S/s to Velgaon (GIS) S/s.

The project also includes implementation of STATCOM systems at Boisar-II and Navsari substations.

"This project is a vital part of our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and enhancing green energy transmission infrastructure in India," Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director of Sterlite Power, said in the statement.

The development of this infrastructure will strengthen the energy infrastructure within Maharashtra and meet the energy needs of the state, particularly benefiting the load centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, it stated.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. coordinated the bid process for this project, with major players like Sterlite Power, PGCIL, and Adani Transmission participating in the bid. PTI KKS SHW