Sterlite Power bags new orders worth Rs 1,500 cr in Q1 FY25

New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal across its global products and services business.

The new set of orders (worth Rs 1,500 crore), won across the domestic and international market in Q1 FY25, builds on the total order book of over Rs 6,560 crore at the start of this financial year, a company statement said.

The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,500 crore across its global Products and Services (GPS) business that caters to high performance, green products and specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, a company statement said.

It recorded a 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in order book from Q1’FY24.

"The GPS business is witnessing remarkable expansion, reflecting the surge in the transmission sector and India's robust economic outlook. These new orders, spanning various segments, reflect the materialising of our strategic business growth goals," Reshu Madan, CEO, Global Products and Services, said.