Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 1,300 cr in April-June FY24

New Delhi: Power transmission solutions provider Sterlite Power bagged orders worth Rs 1,300 crore in June quarter of this fiscal year.

The new orders, won across the domestic and international markets, were built on the total order book of Rs 5,200 crore that the business garnered in the previous financial year, a company statement said.

The company bagged orders across its Global Products & Services business that caters to high-performance, green products and specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, it stated.

Through these orders, the company continues to cement its position in international regions like Americas, the European Union, Africa, and the Middle East.

"Our strong order book is a testament to the confidence that our customers have in our capabilities and expertise. We expect a robust order booking for all our products in Q2 as well,” Manish Agarwal, CEO, Global Products & Services, said in the statement.