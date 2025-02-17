Sterlite Power commissions 123-km Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon transmission line

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Sterlite Power on Monday said it has commissioned the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon transmission line, an inter-state transmission system project which covers regions of Assam and Meghalaya.

The project strengthens the power infrastructure in the region, ensuring reliable electricity supply in Meghalaya, Sterlite Power said in a statement.

The project spans across approximately 300 cktkm (circuit kilometer) of transmission line and includes a greenfield substation with a 300 MW transformation capacity across the challenging North-Eastern terrain of Assam and Meghalaya.

It also includes a 123 km, 400kV DC (kilovolt direct current) transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to a greenfield substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya.

The 220/132kV substation at Nangalbibra is equipped with 2x160 MVA (megavolt ampere) transformation capacity with future expansion opportunity to 400 kV to support increasing load demands.

Arun Sharma, CEO, Infrastructure Business, Sterlite Power, said, the transmission project will not only help bridge existing power gaps but also lay the groundwork for future expansion, thereby attracting investments, creating jobs, and driving infrastructure growth. PTI ABI DRR