Sterlite Power commissions Rs 1,600 cr project in Brazil

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Sterlite Power on Thursday announced commissioning of its sixth transmission project in Brazil built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

The project, Marituba involved developing a 344-km 500kV transmission corridor connecting Brazil’s largest hydropower plant at Tucuruí to the metropolitan region of Belém to deliver up to 1000 MW of green energy, a company statement said.

Since its foray in Brazil in 2017, Sterlite Power has built a significant footprint in the country, acquiring 13 projects through greenfield global auction process.

Currently, the company has a strong portfolio of 8 power transmission projects, of which it has developed six, spanning approximately 2000 kilometre of transmission lines and 22 substations.

Located in the Amazon region, it is the largest power transmission project executed by Sterlite Power Brazil.