Sterlite Power gets Rs 1,200 cr orders in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Sterlite Power on Monday said it received orders worth around Rs 1,200 crore across its Global Products and Services (GPS) business in September quarter.

Advertisment

Its GPS business focuses on sustainable products, and specialized Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The cumulative order win in April-September FY25 is Rs 2,700 crore, it said.

In September quarter, it bagged new orders totalling Rs 800 crore for high-performance conductors and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) products. In the domestic segment, the major orders were towards supply of conductors for green energy transmission projects including Angul-Paradeep, Yalwar, and Runija-Indore transmission lines.

The export segment saw order wins for high-performance green products from the US, the European Union, Africa, and the Middle East. The company also received India's first 144-fiber count OPGW cable order from a state utility.

Advertisment

In power cables business, the company won orders totalling Rs 380 crore in Q2 FY25 covering a mix of medium voltage, high voltage, and extra high voltage (EHV) cables. The major orders were towards supply of cables for state utilities and PSUs. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU