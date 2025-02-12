Sterlite Power secures new orders worth Rs 2,250 crore

New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Wednesday announced it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,250 crore across its Global Products and Services (GPS) business.

The orders are focused on advancing India's green energy transmission infrastructure and expanding the company's global footprint, the company said in a statement.

"Sterlite Power has won significant new orders worth Rs 2,250 crore and secured L1 positions in orders worth 650 cr in Q3 FY25 marking its highest order book win in the current financial year," it said.

Sterlite's GPS business, includes high-performance conductors, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), power cables, and specialised Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services.

Reshu Madan, CEO, Global Products and Services, said, "We are seeing immense traction from both domestic and international markets, indicating a promising future for the global transmission space...

The repeat orders for 144-fibre count OPGW cable and significant EPC contracts further position us as a trusted partner in the power transmission sector."

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider.