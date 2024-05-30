Sterlite Power secures Rs 1,373 crore funding for Neemrana II Kotputli transmission project

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Sterlite Power on Thursday said it has secured Rs 1,373 crore funding for its Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited (NKTL) project from the state-owned Power Finance Corporation.

Sterlite Power acquired the Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited SPV in November 2023 to execute the green energy corridor on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 35 years.

In a statement, the company said it "has achieved financial closure for its Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited (NKTL) project. The project has secured funds totalling Rs 1,373 crore from Power Finance Corporation (PFC)." This network will establish vital interconnections, linking the Neemrana substation to the existing Kotputli substation, while also facilitating a LILO (Line-In Line-Out) that will integrate the Neemrana II substation with the Gurugram and Sohna substations through the existing Gurugram-Sohna line.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services (GPS) provider. PTI ABI DR