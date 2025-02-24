Sterlite Power unveils 2 new corporate brands Resonia and Sterlite

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Power transmission and solutions provider Sterlite Power on Monday unveiled its two new corporate brand identities called 'Resonia' and 'Sterlite'.

Resonia Ltd will house the transmission infrastructure business and will be called Resonia, a company statement said.

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd will house the manufacturing of cables and conductors and, services business. It will be called 'Sterlite'.

The decision to create two distinct corporate entities comes on the back of the demerger, it informed.

Resonia and Sterlite will now focus on their distinct businesses, bring agility and create independent growth journeys.

New brand logos embody the essence of our businesses. Resonia's logo, inspired by resonance, symbolises innovation and harmony, with the 'I' merging into a human figure to reflect unity and empathy, it stated.

The Sterlite logo retains the original strokes and design, leveraging its strong market presence, while preserving the legacy and expertise in transmission industry solutions, it stated.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power Transmission, and Chairman, Resonia Ltd, said in the statement, "With a clear emphasis on specific market segments, both entities are well-positioned to seize new opportunities and tackle the challenges presented by the global energy transition." The two new entities will work towards optimising their capital structures and enhancing their ability to meet the evolving demands of the energy transition. PTI KKS HVA