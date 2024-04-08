STG acquires cloud-based solution provider Eka Software

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) US-based equity firm STG on Monday said it has acquired Eka Software Solutions and will merge the latter with its portfolio company, the Quor Group, to provide a broad software suite.

Bengaluru-based Eka provides commodities trade and risk management (CTRM) and supply chain solutions with a specialty in the soft agricultural and energies markets, whereas Quor specialises in CTRM offerings within the metals ecosystem.

"The combination of Eka and Quor is a material step forward for the CTRM industry, providing a broad software suite that addresses a spectrum of customer needs across asset classes globally," the company said in a statement.

Eka Founder and CEO, Manav Garg, will continue as a board advisor of the combined entity, it added.

"The merger could not happen at a more opportune time - we have seen increased volatility across asset classes, greater desire of customers to hedge their risk, and substantial supply chain disruption; all of which leaves the market yearning for solutions from Eka and Quor," Garg said. PTI ANK SHW