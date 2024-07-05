STL Digital Business CEO Venkatraman quits

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Sterlite Technologies Digital Business CEO Raman Venkatraman has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Friday.

This is the second exit of a senior executive within a month.

Last month, STL terminated its Optical Network Business CEO Paul Atkinson.

"Raman Venkatraman, CEO-STL Digital Business, has tendered his resignation to pursue his journey towards entrepreneurship and advisory roles in the Technology Industry," the company said.

Venkatraman will be relieved effective close of business hours of July 31.

The company has elevated STL Digital CFO and COO Naveen Bolalingappa as interim CEO.