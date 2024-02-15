STL's optical solutions in Abu Dhabi BAPS temple

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Thursday announced it has partnered with the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, and is responsible for connectivity in the temple.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple, and described it as a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity.

"STL...announced its partnership with the prestigious BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi today," the company said in a release.

STL is responsible for end-to-end connectivity in the temple, provided through structured cabling solutions.

Advertisment

The company's solutions include optical fibre cables, category cables, cabinets and racks to support network connectivity, security, wireless and building management solutions.

“Our solutions come equipped with features such as easy network traceability, easier operations and maintenance, and space optimisation”, Sushil Deshpande, Regional Sales Manager at STL said.

This brings high-speed connectivity not just to the temple but also to other in-premises facilities, including education centres, community cultural centres, and sprawling accommodation halls, according to the release. PTI MBI MBI ANU ANU