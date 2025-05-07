Stock exchanges take preventive measure; restrict foreign users from accessing their websites

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Amid India launching missile attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have taken precautionary measures by blocking their websites for international users, sources said.

"BSE, being a critical market infrastructure institution (MII), proactively and continuously monitors risks at domestic and international levels for potential cyber threats," a BSE spokesperson said, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

He further elaborated that, "Based on such monitoring of cyber traffic, as a precautionary and protective measure, websites and locations are blocked to protect users and systems. The monitoring is dynamic, and access is restored on a case-by-case basis, subject to an assessment of the threat." Meanwhile, an email seeking comment from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remained unanswered.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday. After swinging between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 105.71 points higher at 80,746.78. the 50-issue Nifty of NSE advanced by 34.80 points to settle at 24,414.40.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PTI SP TRB