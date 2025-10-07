Stock markets advance for 4th day on buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, helped by a rally in blue-chip bank stocks and buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 136.63 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 81,926.75 after a see-saw trade. During the day, it jumped 519.44 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,309.56.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 30.65 points or 0.12 per cent to 25,108.30.

Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.

However, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Trent and Infosys were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in positive territory. Markets in China, South Korea were closed for a holiday.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended mostly higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.15 per cent to USD 65.37 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 313.77 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,036.39 crore, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12, and the Nifty surged 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65.