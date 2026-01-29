Mumbai (PTI): Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back during the late afternoon trade on Thursday and were trading higher, helped by a rally in blue-chip Larsen & Toubro and the Economic Survey projecting the GDP growth in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent for the next fiscal year on the back of the cumulative impact of reforms.

Erasing all its early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 268.58 points to 82,613.26. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 88.65 points to 25,431.40.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro jumped over 4 per cent after its consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December quarter rose by 10 per cent to Rs 71,450 crore from Rs 64,668 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, Eternal, Adani Ports and State Bank of India were also among the gainers.

However, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Maruti were among the laggards.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 on Thursday projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent for the next fiscal year on the back of the cumulative impact of reforms, and said the economy remains on a stable footing.

The ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with the US are expected to conclude during the year, a development that could help reduce uncertainty on the external front, according to the Economic Survey.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers on Wednesday after days of offloading stocks, according to exchange data. They bought stocks worth Rs 480.26 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 3,360.59 crore.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher.

US markets ended flat on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.27 per cent to USD 69.32 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 487.20 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 82,344.68. The Nifty surged 167.35 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 25,342.75.