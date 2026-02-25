Stock markets end marginally higher after volatile day of trading

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Wednesday, trimming most of their sharp intra-day gains, amid profit-taking.

After a volatile day of trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 50.15 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 82,276.07. During the day, it jumped 731.99 points or 0.89 per cent to 82,957.91.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,482.50.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Eternal were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended significantly higher.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

The US market ended higher on Tuesday.

"Indian equity markets ended the session on a cautious note after a volatile day of trade. Despite a positive start, benchmark indices gradually pared early gains as profit-booking at higher levels weighed on sentiment.

"The broader undertone remained measured, as investors refrained from aggressive positioning amid the absence of strong domestic triggers and mixed global cues," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 102.53 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,161.22 crore, according to exchange data.

"Indian markets opened with a gap-up, driven by upbeat global cues and a rebound in US tech stocks as AI-related uncertainty eased. Additionally, dovish signals from the BoJ supported regional sentiment, keeping Asian markets firm.

"However, the initial strength tapered off as renewed tariff-focused comments from the US President reignited global trade concerns, limiting the day's gains with depreciation in INR," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.14 per cent to USD 70.67 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex plummeted 1,068.74 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 82,225.92. The Nifty fell 288.35 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 25,424.65. PTI SUM HVA