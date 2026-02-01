Mumbai (PTI): Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained momentum and were trading higher in morning trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation.

After fluctuating in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later bounced back and climbed 272.23 points to 82,542.01 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 66.9 points to 25,387.55.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented in Parliament at 1100 hrs.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

However, Infosys, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

"Markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target (expected around 4.3–4.4 per cent of GDP for FY27)," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Asian markets are closed on Sunday due to holidays.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

On Friday, the Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. The Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65.