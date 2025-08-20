Sensex climbs 213 points led by IT shares; Nazara Tech tanks over 12%

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 213 points on Wednesday, extending its rally to the fifth consecutive day on heavy buying in IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 213.45 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,857.84. During the day, it jumped 341.23 points or 0.41 per cent to 81,985.62.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 69.90 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,050.55.

Among Sensex firms, Infosys surged the most by 3.88 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, which climbed 2.69 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and HCL Tech were also among the gainers.

However, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Trent were among the laggards.

Shares of Nazara Technologies took a hit on Wednesday after government tabled bill in Lok Sabha to ban all forms of online real-money gaming (RMG).

Nazara Technologies shares slumped 12.84 per cent to Rs 1,220, marking their sharpest intraday fall since January 13.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

Investors turned their attention towards US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming statements at the Jackson Hole Symposium and minutes from the Fed's recent meeting.

Rising for the fourth trading day in a row on Tuesday, the Sensex edged higher by 370.64 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,644.39. The Nifty climbed 103.70 points or 0.42 per cent to 24,980.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 634.26 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.14 per cent to USD 66.54 a barrel.