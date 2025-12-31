Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025, driven by sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and strong gains in Reliance, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank.

Following a subdued trend in equity markets recently, value buying emerged in energy, PSU banks, metal and consumer durable counters, which pushed indices higher, traders said.

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60. During the day, it surged 762.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 85,437.17.

A total of 2,799 stocks advanced, while 1,413 declined and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 26,129.60 after four days of decline.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Titan and Trent were among the biggest gainers.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

"Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Wednesday, snapping their recent losing streaks as strong buying in metal stocks lifted overall sentiment. Sentiment was further aided by a mild decline in crude oil prices, which helped ease inflation concerns, and a cooling in volatility, with India VIX slipping below 9.5.

"Value buying also emerged after the recent correction, as investors selectively accumulated stocks following multiple sessions of decline in the benchmarks," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

In 2025, the Sensex rallied 7,081.59 points, or 9 per cent, and the Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points, or 10.50 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 33.84 lakh crore to Rs 4,75,79,238.11 crore (USD 5.29 trillion) in 2025.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.19 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 1.01 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, oil & gas surged 2.73 per cent, energy (2.28 per cent), metal (1.51 per cent), consumer durables (1.39 per cent), utilities (1.25 per cent), PSU bank (1.22 per cent), capital goods (1.12 per cent) and power (1.12 per cent).

BSE Telecommunication, IT, and BSE Focused IT were the laggards.

This year, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 509.68 points or 1.09 per cent, while the BSE smallcap index dropped 3,655.14 points or 6.62 per cent.

"Indian equity markets concluded the final trading session of the year on a positive note, with sentiment turning decisively bullish while still respecting key resistance levels.

"The session reflected a gradual improvement in risk appetite into year-end, driven primarily by short covering and selective buying, rather than aggressive fresh positioning," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading marginally lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,844.02 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,159.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.31 per cent to USD 61.53 per barrel.

Falling for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, the Sensex dipped 20.46 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 84,675.08. The Nifty skidded 3.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 25,938.85.