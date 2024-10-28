Stock markets snap 5-day losing run on buying in ICICI bank, DII push

Mumbai: Stock markets snapped the five-day losing streak on Monday with the benchmark Sensex rebounding 602 points on buying in ICICI Bank, firm global trends and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

Advertisment

The BSE Sensex jumped 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 80,005.04. During the day, it surged 1,137.52 points or 1.43 per cent to 80,539.81.

The NSE Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent to 24,339.15.

A sharp correction in global crude prices in international markets boosted sentiments, traders said.

Advertisment

From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the other big gainers from the pack.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the laggards.

Advertisment

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.

European markets were trading in the positive territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,036.75 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,159.29 crore, according to exchange data.

Advertisment

Global oil benchmark Brent crude eased 5.84 per cent to USD 71.54 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark plummeted 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 79,402.29 on Friday. The Nifty tanked 218.60 points or 0.90 per cent to 24,180.80.