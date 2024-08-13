StockHolding Corporation appoints Atul Saxena as MD, CEO

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) StockHolding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), a subsidiary of state-owned IFCI Ltd, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Atul Saxena as the MD and CEO.

His appointment is effective from August 5, 2024, SHCIL said in a statement.

In his previous role as Managing Director of IFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd, it said, Saxena steered the company through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, he served as Chief General Manager and was one of the Principal Officers of IFCI Ltd, it added. PTI DP BAL BAL