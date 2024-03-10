Stone Sapphire India to invest Rs 1,000 cr in homewares plant in Baroda

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Toys and stationery manufacturer Stone Sapphire India will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility for homewares like glassware, sippers, dinnerware etc, in Baroda..

Talking with PTI, Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL) Chairman Vick Rana said that homeware products available in India are either for the lower class or very high-end for the elite and leave a huge vacuum for middle-class consumers.

"Our work on new plant and capacity expansion has already begun in Baroda which is focused on the homeware segment. We are investing Rs.1000 crore on this expansion," Rana said.

The Baroda plant will manufacture small kitchen appliances, metal cookware, and drinkware. This will help increase not just the production capacity for the Indian market but also increase exports by at least 50 per cent, thereby making products in India for the world, he stated..

Rana further said this expansion will help the company increase its turnover to Rs 1,000 crore by 2025-26 from Rs 250 crore at present.

He said: "Ever since our association with global dinnerware giant Corelle USA, the brand sales have increased by 20 per cent. The massive support from our retail fraternity has been overwhelming, further strengthening our belief in the home segment. The 27,000 retailer touchpoint base is constantly increasing and we aim to increase it to 50,000 touchpoints in the next 5 years..

The company owns a land parcel of around 1.3 million square feet in Baroda, which is currently just 40 per cent utilized.

"The green factory structure is already ready, and we are in advance talks for the import of machinery," he stated.

The company marked its foray into the home segment nearly four years ago as the sole importer & distributor of global dinnerware giant Corelle USA. Today, the company is championing the Indian market share for international brands in the highly diverse and fragmented market..

SSPL markets many homeware brands such as USA's Instant Brands (the house of Corelle, Pyrex, Visions, Corning ware), BergHoff (Belgium), LAV ( Turkey), and its own Peggy Oliver, with end-to-end support, greater depth, and penetration through its robust distribution and marketing infrastructure in India.

The company has a strong foothold with the Indian traditional brick-and-mortar touchpoints of over 27,000 retailers (including modern trade & specialty counters). These touchpoints have been retailing SSPL's Toys & stationery for over seven years since the company's inception.

Established seven years ago, Stone Sapphire India has become a significant player in the Indian market due to its exclusive end-to-end distribution of a large portfolio of international brands such as Disney, Mattel, Marvel, Viacom, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Winfun, and many more all under one roof.

SSPL is India's leading toys and stationery manufacturer and distributor of a range of imported and owned brands and licenses of various international brands in the toys and stationery verticals. PTI KKS MR