Stonecraft to invest Rs 300 cr to build 110 acre township in Telangana

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Realty firm Stonecraft Group will invest Rs 300 crore to develop a 110 acre township project in Telangana.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it will develop a 110 acre integrated township at Yadagiri Gutta, Telangana, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

Out of the total 110 acre, the company will offer residential plots in 90 acres of land with a revenue of about Rs 500 crore. In the remaining 20 acres, it will build a 20 acre Senior Living project with 333 independent homes, with an estimated revenue of Rs 600 crore.

The total investment in this project is pegged at Rs 300 crore.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder and Managing Director, Stonecraft Group, shared, “The 110 acre integrated development, Temple Town, reflects our commitment to creating spaces that honour India’s spiritual roots while meeting the aspirations of today’s homebuyers." Chilukuri said the company is witnessing a growing interest in owning homes near revered religious destinations.

Hyderabad-based Stonecraft Group is developing over 14.5 million square feet (335 acres) of land.