Stoxkart opens 40,000 new demat accounts in 3 months

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Discount brokerage platform Stoxkart, part of SMC Group, on Thursday said it has added over 40,000 new demat accounts in the last 90 days.

This growth comes at a time when the industry has seen several established players witnessing a decline in active clients.

Additionally, its zero brokerage SmartTrader plan has crossed 33,000 subscriptions during the same period.

"This milestone is more than just numbers; it is a reflection of the trust and confidence thousands of investors are placing in us, especially at a time when many established players are witnessing a decline in active clients," Pranay Aggarwal, Director and CEO of Stoxkart, said in a statement. PTI SP SP SHW