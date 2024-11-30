Strand Life Sciences launches blood test for early detection of multiple cancers

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Genomics and bioinformatics firm Strand Life Sciences on Saturday launched a blood-based test for early detection of multiple cancers.

Advertisment

CancerSpot uses latest globally accepted methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumor DNA fragments.

The test works off a simple blood sample and uses a proprietary genome sequencing and analysis process to identify DNA methylation signatures of cancer in the blood, Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, said in a statement.

"Cancer in India is emerging as a major cause of morbidity and mortality. It is a source of heavy financial, social and psychological burden on patients, families and communities," Reliance Industries Member of the Board Isha Ambani Piramal stated.

Advertisment

She further said: "Therefore, Strand's novel cancer early detection test exemplifies our vision of delivering transformative healthcare solutions." Piramal said the company is committed to utilising the power of genomics in advancing healthcare and wellness, and improving lives in India, as well as the rest of the world.

"Over our 24-year history, Strand has been a pioneer in genomics, and this is another first for India resulting from a rigorous multi-year research study," Strand Life Sciences CEO and Co-Founder Ramesh Hariharan said. PTI MSS HVA