Strata gets Sebi license to launch SM-REIT

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Strata, which facilitates fractional ownership of commercial real estate, on Friday said it has received the official license from markets regulator Sebi to launch its Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT).

The SM-REIT will be named Strata SM REIT, which will enable retail and institutional investors to invest in high-quality commercial assets in major cities.

"The company aims to initially launch up to six SM REIT schemes in 2025-26, and gradually increase it to one scheme every month," Strata said in a statement.

Strata Capital will be the Investment Manager for the SM REIT.

Strata was previously a tech-enabled real estate investment platform that allowed investors to own and sell fractions of pre-leased, Grade-A commercial properties like office spaces, warehouses, industrial assets, etc.

Strata has more than Rs 2,000 crore in AUM.

It has now forayed into the SM REIT space regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the statement said. PTI MJH SHW